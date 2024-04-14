New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Saharanpur, one of the most pivotal Lok Sabha seats from Western Uttar Pradesh will witness the triangular contest between Congress-SP alliance nominee Imran Masood, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Raghav Lakhanpal Sharma and Bahujan Samajwadi Party's candidate (BSP) Majid Ali.

Notably, the BSP managed to win 41.9 per cent of the vote share in the Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. BJP candidate touched the mark of 40.1 per cent and the Congress reached 16.9 per cent of vote share. Haji Fazlur Rehman of the BSP emerged victorious, securing a notable mandate with 5,13,268 votes. However, the margin of victory was relatively narrow, with Raghav Lakhanpal of the BJP trailing closely behind with 4,89,942 votes.

The candidate filed by the Congress-SP alliance Imran Masood is a nephew of nine-term MP (five-time Lok Sabha and four-term Rajya Sabha member) Rashid Masood who received immense support from different castes of Hindus during his long political career. To secure victory, Imran is trying his best to revive the non-Musilm support his uncle got earlier.

Meanwhile, ahead of polls, Imran Masood stirred a controversy by saying that if the BJP comes to power, "Muslims will be treated badly" and that "this election is not just about winning or losing, but to save ourselves (Muslims)."

"This election is not about defeating or winning. This is a choice about saving yourself. If BJP comes to power, the first treatment will be for me and you..." he said.

It is noteworthy that the BJP is trying its best to bring Saharanpur under its fold. Addressing a public gathering in Deoband on Friday in support of BJP candidate Raghav Lakhan Pal Sharma from Saharanpur Lok Sabha seat, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Congress and SP used to capitulate to them, but today 'Kuch mafia jail mein hain, kuch jahannum chale gaye' (Some mafia are behind bars, while others have met their fate). Their influence has been completely extinguished."

He highlighted the clear division in this election between two opposing ideologies. On one side are those driven by caste divisions, while on the other are individuals dedicated to nationalism.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the Saharanpur district, nestled in the sacred embrace of Maa Balasundari, Maa Shakambhari, and MaaYamuna, stands as the birthplace of heroes.

Meanwhile, BSP's Majid Ali exuded confidence over winning 204 polls and said that no other party stands any chance of winning against the BSP.

While addressing the reporters, he appealed, "Don't waste your vote on other parties and render support to BSP."

"Nobody has more experience than me. We have served people. We have to make the entire Saharanpur beautiful. We have to keep everyone with peace and love. I aim to spread brotherhood and work for the development of Saharanpur," he added further.

Notably, the Lok Sabha election 2024 in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. Votes polled in the seven phases of the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election 2024 will be counted on June 4.

In the 2019 elections, turning the arithmetic of the SP-BSP 'Mahagatbandhan' in Uttar Pradesh upside down, the BJP and its ally Apna Dal (S) won 64 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats. The partners in the alliance, Akhilesh Yadav's SP and Mayawati's BSP could only muster 15 seats.

Voting will be held in Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency in the first phase of the General elections set to be held on April 19. The date of counting and announcement of results is June 4.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. (ANI)

