Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 14 (ANI): Congress announced a list of 75 candidates for the Odisha Assembly Elections on Sunday.

The grand old party has fielded Sem Hambram from Deogarh, Susmita Singh Deo from Dhenkanal, and Narottam Nayak from Chhendipada.

Rama Chandra Gochhayat will contest from Cuttack, Mitrabhanu Mohapatra from Brahmagiri and Deepak Patnaik from Berrhampur.

Yesterday, Congress released another list of 16 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

The party has fielded youth leader Vikramaditya Singh in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat against BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut.

Vinod Sultanpuri will contest from the Shimla seat.

Congress MP Manish Tewari will contest from Chandigarh seat.

In Odisha, Congress has announced the candidature of Mohan Hembram from the Keonjhar seat, Srikant Kumar Jena from Balasore, Anant Prasad Sethi from Bhadrak, Anchal Das from Jajpur, Sashmita Behera from Dhenkanal, Sidharth Swarup Das from Kendrapara, Rabindra Kumar Sethy from Jagatsinghpur, Sucharita Mohanty from Puri and Yasir Nawaz from Bhubaneswar.

The Congress party released its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Delhi on April 5.

Congress has made a slew of promises in its manifesto, including a legal guarantee for MSP, 50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, repealing Agnipath scheme, doubling GDP in next ten years, strengthening anti-defection law, restoring status quo ante with China, mobile phones for students from class IX to XII and amending the GST regime.

Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha constituencies, out of which 13 are unreserved and the rest are reserved for SC and ST categories.

Lok Sabha elections in Odisha will take place in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

The counting of votes will be scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)