Former Union Minister Vijay Goel took charge yesterday as Vice Chairman of Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti at a function in Gandhi Smriti, New Delhi, the site of the Martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation.

Addressing on the occasion in Gandhi Smriti, Shri Vijay Goel said, “By making me the Vice Chairman of GSDS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has bestowed trust and responsibility on me”, and added, “We will leave no stone unturned in the propagation of life, teachings and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi”.

He further emphasised the need to take the message of Mahatma Gandhi’s life throughout the country and to every household.

Shri Goel reiterated the key projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi such as ‘swachhatha’, ‘digital India’, ‘construction of toilets’ and said that they reflect the Gandhian vision of constructive work for a progressive India.

Earlier Director GSDS, Shri Dipanker Shri Gyan in his welcome address, gave an introduction of the Samiti and its activities towards taking the message of Mahatma Gandhi’s life through several national and international programmes.

