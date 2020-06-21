Jaipur, Jun 21 (PTI) The famous Salasar temple in Rajasthan's Churu district will not open for devotees before July 31 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the temple management.

The management has taken the decision keeping in mind the safety of devotees amid the pandemic, temple priest Mangilal said.

He said the decision was taken at a meeting held under the chairmanship of the Churu District Collector.

Earlier this month, the state government had formed a committee under district collectors to discuss whether religious places can be opened after June 30.

Located in the town of Salasar, the temple attracts lakhs of devotees of Hanuman all round the year.

