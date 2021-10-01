Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) A salesman of a liquor shop in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh was beaten to death allegedly by the brother of a known criminal and his associates for refusing to give them complimentary booze, police said on Friday.

Taking cognizance of the incident, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vipin Tada sent the SHO of the local police station to the Police Lines and transferred the circle officer.

A probe has been initiated in the matter and a case of murder has been registered against the brother of Pankaj Rai along with 14-15 other unidentified persons, police said.

Rai is a former DAV Degree College student union president who has several criminal cases registered against him in different police stations of the district.

According to the FIR, on Thursday evening, four people came to the liquor shop in Budh Vihar in the Ramgarhtal area and flew into a temper when a salesman asked them to pay for the liquor consumed.

They left swearing revenge with one of them claiming he is brother of history-sheeter Pankaj Rai.

The group returned after sometime with 14-15 others and thrashed 25-year-old Manish Prajapati, a native of Madhya Pradesh.

When others tried to rescue him, they turned on them too, and badly injured one Ram Nath Yadav aka Raghu, a native of Bahraich.

Manish and Raghu were rushed to a hospital where Manish died during treatment late Thursday night, while Raghu was recovering in the BRD Medical College and was said to be out of danger.

SP City Sonam Kumar said they reached the spot immediately after knowing about the incident and rushed the injured to BRD Medical College where one of them died.

He said that the clash had broken out over money transaction.

"Police with the help of CCTV footage and forensic team is gathering evidence and three accused involved in the case have been detained and a case of murder has been registered against brother of Pankaj Rai and 14-15 unidentified people. Soon the case will be resolved and legal action will be taken against the culprit,” the SP City said.

Three teams have been formed to investigate the case, the police officer added.

SHO Ramgarhtal police station K K Rana, who took charge two days ago after his predecessor J N Singh was suspended in connection with Kanpur trader Manish Gupta's death, has been attached to the Police Lines and SWAT team in-charge Sushil Shukla has been made the new SHO of Ramgarhtal police station.

Circle officer (CO) Cantt Rahul Bhati has been transferred to Bansgaon circle and Bansgaon CO Shyam Dev has come to the Cantt circle in his place.

Manish Gupta, a Kanpur businessman, had died in a Gorakhpur hotel during a police raid late on Monday night, prompting the authorities to suspend six policemen and book them on the charge of murder.

Gupta was staying in the hotel along with two friends.

