Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Rescue and search operations resumed on Tuesday at the site of the devastating fire in Arki town of Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, even as investigators recovered smaller human bodily remains from the debris, officials said.

The remains have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for DNA analysis to establish the identity of the victims.

Superintendent of Police (Solan) Gaurav Singh said the operation is being carried out in a highly coordinated manner to trace any remaining victims who may still be trapped under the rubble and to recover further human remains, if any.

"Some smaller bodily remains have been recovered from the site and are being sent to FSL for DNA analysis for further identification. Rescue and search operations were resumed today and are underway in a coordinated manner," Singh said.

He added that several gas cylinders were also recovered from the gutted structure during the search operation. "Based on preliminary findings, legal action has been initiated against the building owner under the Essential Commodities Act, and the investigation into the cause of the fire and possible violations is underway."

According to officials, multiple agencies have been deployed at the site to ensure a thorough and safe operation. The teams currently engaged include 10 personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 33 from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with trained sniffer dogs, 34 Home Guards, and 35 police personnel.

"The rescue teams are systematically removing debris and rubble from the collapsed structures. Special care is being taken to prevent any further collapse and to ensure the safety of the personnel involved in the operation," the SP said.

The fire, which broke out in the early hours of Monday near the old bus stand area of Arki, had engulfed a residential-cum-commercial building housing multiple migrant families. One child was confirmed dead earlier, while several people were reported missing, triggering a large-scale rescue operation involving the NDRF and SDRF.

Authorities said the situation remains grim, but efforts will continue until the entire site is cleared and all possible victims are accounted for. (ANI)

