New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): White Knight Corps said that it "salutes the sacrifice" of five soldiers who were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday.

The corps also said that it stands in solidarity with the bereaved families.

"White Knight Corps salutes the sacrifice of Hav Mandeep Singh, L/Nk Debashish Baswal, L/Nk Kulwant Singh, Sep Harkrishan Singh, Sep Sewak Singh, who laid down their lives in the line of duty in the Poonch Sector today. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families," it said on Twitter.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Army said that five soldiers were killed in a terror attack in Pooch.

"An Army vehicle moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector in J-K was fired upon by unidentified terrorists today. The vehicle caught fire, due to the likely use of grenades by terrorists," the army said in its statement.

It added, "Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit deployed for Counter Terrorist operations, in this area, have unfortunately lost their lives in the incident".

Another soldier, who sustained serious injuries, was evacuated immediately and rushed to the Army Hospital at Rajouri, and is currently under treatment.

A search operation has been launched to nab the attackers, the army informed further. (ANI)

