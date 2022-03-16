New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party has shown contributions of Rs 50.44 lakh in its report for financial year 2020-21 submitted to the Election Commission.

In its contribution report for funds received in excess of Rs 20,000, the party said it got contributions of Rs 50,44,101.

Also Read | Puri: Jagannath Temple Servitor Shot Dead by Miscreants Near Barabati Area.

The report submitted on March 11 showed various individuals and entities as contributors to the party fund.

In the just concluded assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party (SP)-led alliance bagged 125 seats.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 42-Year-Old Man Kills Friend in Drunken Altercation in Nagpur; Arrested.

SP is a recognised state party led by Akhilesh Yadav.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)