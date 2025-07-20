Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): The Monsoon Session of Parliament, beginning Monday, is expected to be stormy as the Samajwadi Party is set to raise several key issues, including Pahalgam terror attack, Milkipur Assembly by-poll results and others.

"Parliament session begins on 21st July. This session is being convened at a time when the country has seen major incidents, heart-rending incidents. After the painful incident in Pahalgam (terrorist attack), the entire country displayed unity...The current government was extended full support. Our leader Akhilesh Yadav had told the Centre that whatever steps are taken, our party would stand with them. All political parties in the country supported the Government. Unfortunately, we need to ask today what constructive steps were taken by the Government in Pahalgam. People of the country are still waiting for a discussion on the steps taken by the Government in Pahalgam. This discussion will be taken up in Parliament," SP MP Awadhesh Prasad told ANI.

This comes after leaders of 24 parties of the INDIA bloc held an online meeting on Saturday and deliberated their strategy for the monsoon session of Parliament, which begins on July 21.

The SP leader further said several other key issues, including Milkipur Assembly by-poll results, will also be taken up in Parliament.

"There are several other incidents, elections are due to be held in Bihar. The manner in which voter list and people's right to vote in Bihar is being ended, is lethal to the democracy of the country...Milkipur Assembly by-poll results are the first dacoity of democracy of the country done by the officers and people of BJP in power, EC stayed silent...So, all such burning issues are being looked at by the country and all these issues will be taken up for discussion," Prasad further said.

In the upcoming session, the government is likely to introduce and pass the several bills including the Lok Sabha Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Geo-Heritage Sites and Geo-Relics (Conservation and Maintenance) Bill, 2025, Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

With a packed legislative agenda and an aggressive opposition, the Monsoon Session is expected to be politically charged. The government is likely to introduce and pass several key bills, which will be closely watched by the Opposition and other stakeholders.

The monsoon session of Parliament will continue till August 21. (ANI)

