Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): The suspense over the Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency ended on Wednesday after sitting MP ST Hasan cancelled his nomination and Ruchi Vira filed her nomination.

Samajwadi Party leader Ruchi Vira filed her nomination from the Moradabad constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls today.

Notably, ST Hasan also filed his nomination on Tuesday from the same seat.

District Magistrate Manvendra Singh told ANI "We have received the cancellation of the form that was filed by Dr ST Hasan and a new form has been given to Ruchi Vira. As of now, she (Ruchi Vira) will be authorized."

After filing her nomination, Ruchi Vira said that anyone having doubts should speak to the returning officer regarding the rules.

"What should I say? All of you should congratulate me (for filing the nomination). I have filed my nomination from the Samajwadi Party. You should speak to the returning officer and party officials regarding the rules. I want to thank the National President of the party," she said.

In the 2019 general elections, SP's ST Hasan won the Moradabad seat gathering 50 per cent of votes.

He defeated BJP's Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar who gathered 551,538 votes. Congress' Imran Pratapgarhi came on third.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases.

Voting for phases one and two will be held on April 19 and April 26. Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13.

The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1 respectively.

The votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

