Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): The district administration in Sambhal has reported a peaceful atmosphere following the conclusion of Friday prayers on April 4.

Speaking to ANI, District Magistrate (DM) Rajinder Pensiya said, "The atmosphere is peaceful, and there has been no activity to cause unrest... Through peace committee meetings and one-to-one interactions and conversations, we have the cooperation of everyone. We hope this peace prevails in the future also."

In a bid to maintain law and order, the local administration had put in place several security measures to ensure the smooth conduct of prayers and prevent any disturbances. Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) KK Bishnoi confirmed that the Friday prayers took place peacefully across the district.

"Proper advance planning was done, and patrolling and flag marches were carried out. 1 company of RAF (Rapid Action Force), 3 companies of RRF (Reserve Police Force), and companies of PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) were deployed in sensitive places," he said.

Bishnoi further mentioned that the police used drones for surveillance and also conducted cyber patrolling to monitor any potential threats or online activity.

"After Namaz, everyone has gone back home without any issues," he added.

As part of efforts to address any concerns related to the passing of the Waqf Amendment bill, the SP also highlighted the importance of engaging with community leaders.

"We held discussions with all Maulanas and Mutawallis and explained the bill to them. We assured them that no action with respect to the bill will be taken till the time a gazette is released," Bishnoi said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP and party General Secretary in charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh announced that the party will soon challenge the "constitutionality" of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Supreme Court after it was passed in the Parliament in the early hours of Friday.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Congress leader outlined the party's ongoing legal actions, stating that the party was already challenging several laws in the Supreme Court, including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) of 2019, amendments to the Right to Information (RTI) Act of 2005, and amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules (2024). Additionally, the party is intervening in the court to uphold the Places of Worship Act, 1991. (ANI)

