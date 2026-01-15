Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Amid misleading claims circulating in some quarters regarding paddy losses due to shrinkage and pest damage during storage, the Government of Chhattisgarh has clarified that such losses are neither irregular nor indicative of mismanagement.

According to Chhattisgarh CMO, the moisture reduction during storage, known as "shrinkage" is a natural and technically unavoidable physical process that has existed for decades across all rice-producing states of India.

Official government records show that shrinkage during the Kharif Marketing Year 2019-20 stood at 6.32 percent, while in 2020-21 it was recorded at 4.17 percent. These figures clearly demonstrate that storage shrinkage is not a recent phenomenon or the result of any change in policy or administration; it is an inherent characteristic of grain storage.

Paddy stored in procurement centers naturally loses some weight due to changes in moisture levels, temperature, storage duration, transportation conditions, and environmental exposure. Scientifically, this is referred to as "moisture loss" or "drying loss." While it cannot be eliminated, it can be accurately measured, controlled, and transparently monitored, as per the CMO.

For the Kharif Marketing Year 2024-25, estimated shrinkage is approximately 3.49 percent, fully in line with historical averages and well within normal scientific parameters. According to the CMO, it is not the presence of shrinkage but the strength of the monitoring system.

Under the current paddy procurement framework, digital stock entries, weight verification, quality testing, warehouse tracking, transportation surveillance, and lifting audits are now in place across the state.

Shrinkage is no longer an assumption; it is data-tracked, measured, and accountable. Where losses fall within scientifically acceptable limits, they are treated as normal. Where losses exceed expected parameters, investigation and responsibility are automatically triggered.

The Chhattisgarh CMO said that the core objective of the procurement system remains unchanged. Every farmer must receive full and fair payment for every grain delivered, while the storage and handling system remains transparent, secure, and corruption-proof.

As per the CMO, today, Chhattisgarh's paddy procurement mechanism, built on digital token systems, online payments, stock traceability, and grievance-redress platforms, stands among the most monitored and accountable procurement systems in the country. This has strengthened farmer confidence and sharply increased institutional accountability.

Shrinkage is a scientific reality of grain storage, but for the first time, it is being managed with full transparency, real-time monitoring, and systemic control. (ANI)

