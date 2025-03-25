Sambhal (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) A large police contingent was deployed at Shahwazpur Sura Nagla village in Sambhal where the annual Neja Mela was scheduled to be held on Tuesday but was denied permission by authorities this year.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shreesh Chandra told reporters that there is "no gathering or event happening at the site today".

"This fair was historically organised in memory of a looter, invader and murderer. People have understood the inappropriateness of this practice and have abandoned it," he said.

Sambhal authorities had earlier denied permission for the 'Neja Mela', traditionally held in memory of invader Mahmud Ghaznavi's nephew and military commander Syed Salar Masud Ghazi, saying it was not right to glorify the memory of someone who came to loot the country.

ASP Chandra said that the situation was peaceful and security forces were fully alert.

"No one is visiting the shrine today. People have realised that they should not participate in an event commemorating an invader. The region is completely peaceful, and security has been reinforced at all critical points," he said.

The officer also warned against any attempts to disrupt law and order.

"No one will be permitted to compromise security arrangements. We are closely monitoring social media, and strict action will be taken against anyone spreading rumours," the ASP said.

The three-day Neja Mela was scheduled to be held from March 25.

Sambhal district has been simmering with communal tension since the November 24 violence that erupted during protests against a court-ordered survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid in the Kot Garvi area of the city.

The court order came after a petition claimed that the mosque was built on the site of an ancient temple significant to the Hindu faith.

The violence had left four civilians dead and several others, including security personnel, injured.

