Sambhal, Mar 13 (PTI) The father of Sambhal Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary has demanded security for his son, who recently stoked a controversy with his comment on Muslims.

The officer's father, Chaudhary Brijpal Singh, has appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to extend security to his son.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi downplayed his concern.

Addressing reporters on Thursday, Bishnoi said the police were fully equipped to ensure security for everyone, including officers like Anuj Chaudhary.

"Our duty is to protect all citizens. Parents should feel assured that their children in the police force are serving society with dedication," he said.

"If our own parents become anxious, it does not reflect well on the morale of the police force. I want to assure all parents that there is no threat to anyone's security. We provide protection to the public, and our own force remains well-guarded," Bishnoi said.

Chaudhary earlier courted controversy with his remark that there are 52 Fridays in a year but only one Holi, as he advised Muslims to not venture out on the day if they wanted no colour be thrown at them.

The comment sparked a political storm, with opposition parties accusing the administration of "insensitivity and bias" against Muslims.

