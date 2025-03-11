Sambhal (UP), Mar 11 (PTI) The Shahi Jama Masjid Committee in Sambhal on Tuesday denied any discussion with the police administration regarding the timing of Friday prayers which coincide with Holi celebrations on March 14.

The committee clarified that they will announce the prayer timing independently in the coming days.

Sambhal has been on alert after riots broke out on November 24 last year following a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. Four people were killed and several including police personnel were injured in the clashes.

Talking to reporters, Shahi Jama Masjid Committee president Zafar Ali said neither he nor any representative from the committee was present at the peace committee meeting convened by the administration.

"We have not been in touch with the police administration and no discussion has taken place regarding the timing of the Friday prayers. We are consulting with our religious scholars and will make an announcement within a day or two," he said.

Ali emphasised that only the Shahi Jama Masjid Committee has the authority to decide and announce the timing of the prayers.

"We are committed to ensuring peace and harmony in the city so that the festivals of Holi and Ramzan are observed peacefully," he added.

Holi and Jumma namaz have coincided in the past without any issues, he said.

"We are still considering whether to adjust the timing. The police administration's statement about prayers being held after 2 pm or 2:30 pm is speculative, as no formal discussion has taken place with us.

"Religious scholars can only provide suggestions but the final decision rests with the mosque committee," he asserted.

Hindus would play Holi till 2.30 pm on March 14 while Muslims would offer Jumma namaz after 2.30 pm in Sambhal, the communally sensitive city of Uttar Pradesh, a senior police official on Friday said, adding seven companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed ahead of the festival.

The new directive came after a circle officer (CO) kicked up a row by saying that Holi is a festival that occurs once a year whereas Jumma namaz takes place 52 times a year. He said anyone who feels uncomfortable with the colours of Holi should stay indoors on that day.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar on March 7 told reporters that in view of Holi and the second Friday of Ramzan falling on the same day, seven companies of PAC have been deployed in the city. Complete peace prevails in the district and peace committee meetings are being organised at the mohalla level, he said.

