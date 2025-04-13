Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that the 'Samman Abhiyan' on the occasion of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary will prove helpful in remembering his contribution to the nation and reawakening his thoughts.

He participated in the state workshop organised in connection with the 'Samman Abhiyan' of Constitution maker Bharat Ratna Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar in Dehradun on Saturday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Carrying Forward Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Struggle for Swaraj, Swadharma and Swabhasha: Amit Shah.

He said that the ideology of BJP has been based on social harmony, cultural consciousness and national unity. He said that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ji's aim was that when the person sitting at the last rung sits on the throne of power, only then the dream of nation's rise through Antyodaya will come true. He said that first Ram Nath Kovind and then Draupadi Murmu's ascending to the post of President is a symbol of the realisation of his dream of Antyodaya.

The Chief Minister said that Baba Saheb gave a new direction to the country with his thoughts, knowledge and patience.

Also Read | Sibling Rivalry? Singer Sonu Kakkar Breaks Ties With Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar, Says ‘I Am No Longer A SISTER to the Two Talented Superstars’ in Now Deleted Post on X.

"His struggle to bring the deprived sections of society into the mainstream is an example for every generation. He had raised a strong voice against the caste system. For which the countrymen will always be grateful to him. He kept justice, freedom, equality as the basic pillars of the Indian Republic in the preamble of the Constitution. Baba Saheb envisioned such an India in which all sections get equal rights, equal opportunities and equal dignity," he said.

The Chief Minister said that today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is building a new India by walking on the foundation of modern India. "By declaring a national holiday on Baba Saheb's birth anniversary, the Prime Minister has paid true tribute to him. The government is developing the major places associated with the memories of Baba Saheb as Panch Teerth of national consciousness," he said.

He said that for the first time after Independence, Prime Minister Modi has sincerely worked to uplift the Dalits and the deprived and to connect them to the mainstream of the society.

The Chief Minister said that the government has increased the general budget for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes. Many important decisions have been taken to strengthen the economic, educational and social status. The Central government has amended the Dalit Atrocities Act 1989 and made it more stringent. In many schemes like Standup India Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Har Ghar Nal Se Jal, Ayushman Bharat, giving priority to the poor, exploited, deprived, tribals and Dalits, their overall development is being ensured.

The Chief Minister said that under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the state government is also making every effort to make the Scheduled Caste society empowered, educated and self-reliant.

The state government is running 15 hostels, five residential schools and three ITI free of cost in the state and providing scholarships to children from class 1 to 12th. Free coaching has also been arranged for the preparation of competitive examinations. With the aim of eliminating caste discrimination in the state and promoting social harmony, the State Government is providing an incentive amount of Rs 50 thousand for inter-caste marriage with a youth or girl of Scheduled Caste.

The Chief Minister said that a grant of Rs 50,000 is also being provided for the marriage of daughters of families belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category. He said that the state government has paid true tribute to Baba Saheb by taking steps towards establishing social justice and harmony by implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state. He said that certainly everyone will get detailed guidance on all aspects related to the Samman Abhiyan in the upcoming sessions of this workshop. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)