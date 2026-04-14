Patna (Bihar) [India], April 14 (ANI): Newly-elected leader of the BJP Legislative party in Bihar, Samrat Choudhary, who is set to take over as new Bihar Chief Minister, on Tuesday expressed his deep gratitude to the party's central leadership and described his new role as a "sacred opportunity" to serve the people of the state.

He also lauded the role of Nitish Kumar, saying he has taught a lot of things and that the Viksit Bharat vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that of prosperous Bihar by Nitish Kumar will make the state prosperous.

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In a post on X, Choudhary said he would seek to fulfil the trust and dreams of the people of Bihar.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party for reposing their trust in me by assigning the responsibility of Leader of the BJP Bihar Legislative Party. This is not merely a position for me, but a sacred opportunity to serve the people of Bihar, to fulfill their trust and dreams. I pledge to live up to the expectations of one and all with complete dedication, commitment, and integrity," he said.

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"Under the able leadership of the country's esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the guidance of the honorable National President Shri @NitinNabin ji, I will remain continuously committed to taking Bihar to new heights of development, good governance, and prosperity. Your affection, blessings, and cooperation are my greatest strength. Jai Bihar, Jai Bharat!" he added.

Choudhary, who is the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, also talked to reporters and said the BJP had given him several opportunities.

"In my life, the BJP gave me several opportunities to serve. I have been working as a political worker for about 30 years, but there was no ideology by my side earlier. I have worked for the BJP since 2015...I assure the PM, HM, party's national president, general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and party president Sanjay Saraogi that the ideology of the BJP - we will continue to take up the work of considering India before everything else and considering it the best, and prioritising the party," he said.

"Nitish Kumar taught a lot of things - how the govt is run, how good governance will be established in Bihar and what is good for democracy in Bihar...The vision of Viksit Bharat of PM Modi and that of prosperous Bihar by Nitish Kumar - together we will make Bihar prosperous and make the country developed," he added.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said Nitish Kumar has given his "blessings to Samratji" and the BJP Legislative Party elected him as its leader.

Nitish Kumar, who has been elected to Rajya Sabha, resigned as Chief Minister earlier in the day, marking a significant political transition in Bihar politics.

It is the first time that Bihar will have a BJP Chief Minister. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)