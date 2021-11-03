New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Sanjay Bhattacharyya, currently serving as secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, was appointed as India's Ambassador to Switzerland on Wednesday.

Bhattacharyya is a 1987 batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said.

