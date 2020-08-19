Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Maanayata Dutt, wife of Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday appealed to people to stop speculating the stage of the actor's illness and he is in the best hands of doctors at Kokilaben hospital here.

On Tuesday evening, the 61-year-old actor, who was diagnosed with lung cancer last week, left from his residence for Kokilaben Hospital.

Also Read | Bengaluru Doctor Arrested by NIA For Allegedly Helping ISIS Terrorists, Booked Under UAPA.

"Pray for me," he said while leaving his residence.

In a statement, Maanayata stated that she has been unable to be by his side in the hospital, due to her home quarantine which ends in a couple of days.

Also Read | Ghana Footballer Randy Juan Muller, Who Was Stranded at Mumbai Airport For Over 50 Days Due to COVID-19 Lockdown, Meets Aaditya Thackeray After Getting Accommodation in Mumbai Hotel.

"For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the COVID situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital," she said.

"I request everyone, with my folded hands, to stop speculating the stage of his illness and let the doctors continue to do their work. We will update you all regularly with his progress," she added.

"He is the heart and soul of our family. While our family is shaken up, we are determined to fight tooth and nail. With God and your prayers on our side, together we will overcome, and emerge as winners," Maanayata said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)