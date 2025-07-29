New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks on PoK in Lok Sabha was a "serious admission" and accused the BJP of abandoning its long-held position on reclaiming the territory.

Singh on Monday delivering remarks as the opening speaker in the debate on Operation Sindoor rejected the Opposition's charge that the operation was aimed at capturing territory.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital today, Raut said, "Rajnath Singh yesterday said in Lok Sabha that our intention was not to take PoK. This is a very serious thing. The BJP had repeatedly stated in the past that it would take PoK."

He added that the Defence Minister's statement in Parliament should be condemned.

"It is clear that this government does not want to fight with Pakistan; they don't want to make 'Akhand Bharat' and not take back territory illegally occupied by Pakistan. This statement should be condemned," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

Addressing Lok Sabha on Monday, during the discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, Defence Minister stated that the objective of the operation was not to capture the territory but to eliminate terror camps.

"The objective of Operation Sindoor was not to cross the border or capture the territory; it was to eliminate terror nurseries which Pakistan had nurtured for years, and provide justice to the innocent families who lost their loved ones in cross-border attacks," he said.

The Union Minister reiterated that Operation Sindoor has just paused, and it would resume if any misadventure occurs from Pakistan's side in the future.

Addressing the lower house on Operation Sindoor, Singh said, "...On 10th May, when the Indian Air Force struck hard at multiple airfields in Pakistan, Pakistan admitted defeat (Pakistan ne haar maan li) and offered to cease hostilities. They spoke to our DGMO and asked to stop... This offer was accepted with the caveat that this Operation has only been paused. If any misadventure occurs from Pakistan's side in the future, this Operation will be resumed." (ANI)

