Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): Amid the ongoing tussle between Shiv Sena and UBT Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut hit out at the Maharashtra Government over the demolition of UBT Sena Shakha in Mumbra.

Raut also criticized the Maharashtra Police for not taking any action.

"...The way in which the bulldozer was run over in Mumbra, will we keep watching? When the bulldozer was being run over our Shakha, were the police sleeping? ... When Uddhav Thackeray announced that he would go there, the police became active and said they would stop him...We are also Shiv Sena. We have the DNA of Bala Saheb Thackeray; we are not bogus... We will go to Mumbra in the evening..." Raut said addressing a Press Conference.

Fresh Tensions simmered between the Shiv Sena and the Uddhav Sena in Maharashtra after the Shinde faction bulldozed a 25-year-old Shakha of the Shiv Sena in Mumbra on November 2.

Since the split of the Shiv Sena and the merger of Shinde faction with BJP, there has been a continuous war of words between the two parties.

Earlier, Raut took a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and advised him to focus on his own party activities. He also added a caveat that the BJP would lose in the upcoming elections in the five states.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, "Amit Shah does not need to worry about the INDIA alliance. He should focus on the elections in the five states. BJP is going to lose elections in the five states. INDIA bloc leaders are capable of handling the alliance. The INDIA alliance has been formed for the Lok Sabha elections of 2024."

He further said that meetings of the INDIA alliance will take place again after the state assembly polls.

"In the states in which there are elections like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Congress is the number-one party. If we do not defeat the BJP in the assembly elections, how will we prepare for the Lok Sabha elections? After the completion of elections in five states, meetings of the INDIA alliance will take place again," Sanjay Raut added. (ANI)

