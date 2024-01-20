Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 20 (ANI): The State Investigation Agency (SIA) charged 12 individuals for the brutal murder of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma in February 2023.

The chargesheet, filed in a special court under the NIA Act, exposes a sinister plot hatched across the border in Pakistan to disrupt the fragile peace in the region.

"Sanjay Sharma was gunned down in Pulwama on February 26, sending shockwaves across the valley. The SIA, taking over the investigation, unearthed a web of terror stretching beyond Kashmir's borders. The chargesheet reveals that the accused, acting on instructions from Pakistani handlers, aimed to fuel communal disharmony and derail peace efforts through this targeted killing." said police.

Extensive searches led to the recovery of crucial evidence, including mobile devices, documents, and weapons, linking the accused to the crime. The charge sheet details the roles played by each individual, from providing logistical support to harboring the attackers and concealing evidence.

Upon taking over the case, SIA Kashmir conducted extensive searches across South Kashmir, unearthing vital physical and technical evidence. This evidence exposed the accused persons' involvement in the crime, including providing logistical support, harboring the accused, and concealing evidence.

During the investigation, SIA conducted five rounds of extensive searches at 32 locations across the valley, during which evidence in the form of mobile devices, incriminating documents (viz., bank documents and 01 Pistol magazine), and live cartridges were seized.

While the investigation continues for accused Yasir Shabir Wani, 8 out of the 13 accused, including 3 juveniles, are currently under judicial custody. Notably, Jazim Farooq Wani, Danish Hamid Thokar, and Ubaid Ahmad Paddar have been killed in encounters with security forces. Meanwhile, Zaffar Hussain Bhat, Khursheed Kashmiri, and Khalid Kamran are presently absconding.

The investigation revealed that the accused individuals were acting on instructions from terror handlers across the border, maintaining communication via encrypted online messaging platforms.

Notably, Jazim Farooq Wani, who pulled the trigger, received weapon handling training from Nassir Farooq Shah on the directives of Pakistani handler Khalid Kamran.

"SIA Kashmir reaffirms its commitment to follow the case vigorously in court. The investigation of the case shall continue and SIA is committed to ensuring all the accused who have been a part of the crime in any way are brought to justice." added the release. (ANI)

