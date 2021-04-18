Lucknow, Apr 18 (PTI) Former IRS officer Sanjay Srinet will be the new chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), a state government spokesperson said on Sunday.

He was given a letter of appreciation by the President on Republic Day 2010 for rendering excellent service.

According to the spokesperson, Sanjay Srinet was posted in the Enforcement Directorate, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and at the Indian High Commission in Britain.

