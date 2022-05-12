Varanasi (UP), May 12 (PTI) Sanskrit scholar Bhagirath Prasad Tripathi 'Vagish Shastri' has died here after a prolonged illness, his family said on Thursday.

He was 86.

According to the family members, Vagish Shastri was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Varanasi, where he breathed his last late on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his condolence tweeted, "Prof Bhagirath Prasad Tripathi 'Vagish Shastri' made priceless contributions in making Sanskrit more popular among the youth using modern scientific methods. He was extremely knowledgeable and well read. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om shanti."

Acharya Vagish Shastri was given the title of Mahamahopadhyay by Kashi Pandit Parishad in 1982. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2018 and the President's Award in 2013.

