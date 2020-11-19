Imphal, Nov 19 (PTI) Manipur Education Minister S Rajen on Thursday said Sanskrit will be introduced in the curriculum of selected schools and colleges in the state.

Manipur University is also planning to open a department for the subject, he said.

"Authorities concerned will be approached to speed up the process," an official release quoted the minister as saying.

