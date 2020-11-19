Imphal, Nov 19 (PTI) Manipur Education Minister S Rajen on Thursday said Sanskrit will be introduced in the curriculum of selected schools and colleges in the state.
Manipur University is also planning to open a department for the subject, he said.
Also Read | Telangana High Court Directs State Govt to Conduct 50,000 COVID-19 Tests Every Day.
"Authorities concerned will be approached to speed up the process," an official release quoted the minister as saying.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)