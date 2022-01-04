Hyderabad [Telangana], January 4 (ANI): Union Ayush Minster Sarbananda Sonowal laid the foundation stone of the Heartfulness International Yoga academy in Hyderabad on Monday.

He also launched 75 crore suryanamaskar initiative as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

An official release said that the Yoga academy will set new benchmarks in yoga training.

The academy endeavors to reach all levels of the society through training programmes and these will be overseen by an international team.

The 75 crore Suryanamaskar Initiative was launched by Sonowal in the presence of Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Telangana Minister Srinivas Goud and Swami Ramdev, President, Patanjali Foundation.

The 75-crore Suryanamaskar project is also a tribute to 75 years of India's independence. The yogic practice of Surya Namaskar literally means 'sun salutation' and the project will continue till February 20.

This programme is being organized by five international organizations - Patanjali Yogpeeth, Heartfulness Institute, NYSF-National Yogasana Sport Federation, Geeta Parivar and Kreeda Bharati and supported by some central ministries. The 75 crore Suryanamaskar challenge also aims at creating the largest congregational Surya Namaskar event with each participant also receiving a certificate upon completing the 21-day Suryanamaskar challenge.

Sonowal said it is an exhilarating experience to participate in Suryanamaskar at such a grand scale as well. "The people of the world are coming together today to celebrate the goodness of yoga," he said. (ANI)

