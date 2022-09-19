New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday launched multiple projects for the development of the Bogibeel region near Dibrugarh in Assam.

In this regard, the foundation stones were laid by the Union Minister for the construction of two floating jetties at Bogibeel and Guijan. Shri Sonowal also inaugurated Bogibeel Riverfront Passenger Jetty.

Ministry of Port, Shipping and Waterways in a statement said, "The Two floating jetties at Bogibeel in Dibrugarh district and Guijan in Tinsukia district will be constructed as state-of-art terminals using the most advanced & updated technology. Both the jetties are being constructed by IWAI over the National Waterways - 2 (NW-2), popularly known as River Brahmaputra."

"The work has been awarded to Coastal Consolidated Structures Pvt. Ltd on an EPC contract mode (engineering, procurement, construction). The two jetties are estimated to be built at the cost of Rs 8.25 crores and scheduled to be completed by February 2023," Ministry said

Sonowal, also inaugurated the Bogibeel Riverfront Passenger Jetty which has been developed by the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) as part of Riverfront Development near the Bogibeel bridge. Further to this development, plans are afoot to construct an Open platform, a restaurant, 8 bio-toilets and 6 awnings as part of the Riverfront site. The entire structure has been constructed over rail columns with an angle frame covered by WPC board floorings. The estimated cost of the project is Rs. 2.5 crores. A total of 3,560 square meters are being developed under this project. Following a meeting at the Bogibeel at the behest of the Sarbananda Sonowal, the Riverfront development work has been going on with a vision to make this area a tourist hub in this region.

Speaking at the event, Sonowal, said, "The vision of our leader - Prime Minister Narendra Modi - is to harness the potential of an economical and ecologically sound logistics avenue of Inland waterways. The PM Gati Shakti National Master plan is exactly the key that we are using here today, to unlock the huge potential of inland water transportation in Assam using National Waterways 2, our river Brahmaputra. We must tap this opportunity and build an economic advantage which will power the whole of Northeast India as the New Engine of growth for India.

Our government is also identifying avenues to promote inland navigation, river cruise tourism, and construction of suitable terminals across the Brahmaputra." The Union Minister also added that India's longest river cruise service will begin in early next year between Varanasi and Bogibeel, traversing a distance of more than 4,000 km via Ganga, IBPR and Brahmaputra. This is going to usher a novel opportunity for the people of Assam to use inland waterways to promote their trade & livelihood in tourism and cargo transportation.

"Further to the floating jetties, Ferry Ghats, floating restaurants, public eating stalls, tourist visits, picnic spots, eco resorts and so on are also being planned. A permanent cargo terminal at Bogibeel is also being planned for conducive transport of cargo from the neighbouring industries like Brahmaputra Cracker & Polymer Limited, Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corp etc. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being done in this regard. The proposed tourist terminal in the vicinity of the Guijan Ghat is located on the banks of river Lohit" he said.

The Union Minister further said, "Nature has bestowed us with one of the most powerful resources - the river Brahmaputra. Our civilisation has always prospered with the help of its might, its capability and its promise. The vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to pick up this rich historical legacy that the people of Assam share with the river Brahmaputra and energise multi-modal avenues to unlock the huge economic growth potential that the region possesses. Our sincere effort is to re-energise the NW-2; i.e. the Brahmaputra, so that the huge potential of cargo movement can be availed by the businesses of the region."

The Project Influence Area (PIA) for Bogibeel terminal is the upper part of Assam which forms the Dibrugarh and encompasses districts of Golaghat, Jorhat, Sibsagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and parts of Nagaland.

The PIA is marked by the presence of the paper industry, coal deposits, food processing units, tea estates, fertiliser production units and refineries. Similarly, the huge potential of inland navigation and river cruise tourism on Lohit & Brahmaputra will be explored, development jetties along the way to be considered & the opportunity for an ecologically sensitive economic development of the region is aimed to be tapped. (ANI)

