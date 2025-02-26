Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 26 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday announced an investment of more than Rs 4,800 crore to transform the inland waterways sector of the state at the Advantage Assam 2.0 in Guwahati.

"The money will be invested to enable the immense potential that the complex and dynamic waterways system of the state has to offer to propel the growth and development of the region towards realising the vision of PM Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat," Sonowal asserted at the session on Assam's Roads, Railway and Riverine Tourism on the second day of the investment summit.

Also Read | Mulund Shocker: Man Assaults Ex-Mother-in-Law With Hammer, Sets Her Ablaze to Death Inside Tempo in Mumbai; Accused Also Dies of Severe Burn Injuries.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said that, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the country is cruising ahead towards realising the vision of Viksit Bharat.

"Assam along with the Northeast plays an integral part in propelling this journey to realise the vision of Modi ji. Inland Waterways plays a crucial role in this scheme of things as the visionary Modi ji planned its revival in 2014 from near obscurity and neglect of the past. With its rich interweb of the riverine system in the region, especially in Assam with Brahmaputra (NW2) and Barak (NW16), the inland waterways aim at rejuvenating its ageless role as the main conduit of trade and commerce," he said.

Also Read | Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Rescue Team Reaches SLBC Tunnel End, Fate of Trapped Men Not Known (Watch Video).

"Globally considered as futuristic, the inland waterways provide an opportunity to opt for a more economic, efficient and environment-friendly mode of transporting cargo and passengers. With the launch of schemes like 'Jalvahak', the Modi Government has been incentivising businesses to switch to inland waterways, thereby, improving the economies of scale, decongesting the railways and roadways and enabling a conducive ecosystem that is vital for the pivotal role Assam is set to play towards India's ascendency to become world's biggest and an Atmanirbhar economy by 2047," Sonowal added.

At the summit, Sarbananda Sonowal announced the allocation of Rs 1,500 crore for a planned transition into Green Vessels by 2030 under the 'Harit Nauka' scheme. An amount of more than Rs 1,500 crore has been earmarked to facilitate cruise tourism and enhance cargo handling capacity by 2027-28 in NW2 and NW16.

This includes the construction of jetties with onshore facilities at Silghat, Bishwanath Ghat, Neamati Ghat and Guijan along with the construction of a new building for the Regional Office, MSDC, Guest house and office space for ITAT at Fancy Bazar in Guwahati. An amount of Rs 375 crore is pegged for the development of Phase II of the Ship Repair Facility at Pandu.

"To maintain the fairway, the government has entrusted the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) to ensure an assured draft of 2.5 meters from the Bangladesh Border to Pandu in NW-2 till 2026-27. An amount of Rs 191 crore has been earmarked for this," Sonowal stated.

Sarbananda Sonowal further said that Advantage Assam has always catalyzed the region's economic revival, providing businesses with a strategic platform to expand their trade and investment opportunities.

"With the immense support that Assam has received from our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we remain firmly committed to the holistic development of the economy of Assam and the Northeast," he said.

He further added that among the various ongoing projects to enable inland waterways of Assam, they are also planning to transform the conventional vessels into Green Vessels under Harit Nauka scheme.

"This affirms the commitment of our government towards sustainable development, a milestone set by our dynamic leader Narendra Modi ji. Given the immense potential of riverine tourism in the state, we are developing an ecosystem including infrastructure and fairway for smooth, regular and viable operations. You may be happy to know that the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI), with its rich experience of dredging at the sea, has been entrusted with dredging the NW2, for the first time on any river in India," he said.

The Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also announced the development of the Water Metro Service in Guwahati and Dhubri for an estimated investment of Rs 315 crore. Based on the success of Kochi Metro Service, a feasibility study is being conducted for this.

Sarbananda Sonowal also announced the deployment of two Electric Catamarans being built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL).

"A world-class cruise terminal will also be built in Guwahati with an estimated investment of Rs 100 crore," he said.

In Dibrugarh, an estimated Rs 120 crore has been earmarked for the development of Regional Centre of Excellence (RCOE). Adding further to the capital development along the NW2, Riverine Lighthouses will be built at FIVE places -- Bogibeel, Biswanath, Nimati, Pandu and Silghat -- at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore.

In addition, a sum of Rs 150 crore has been earmarked for fairway development with LAD of 2.5 meters between Pandu and Bogibeel. TWO Cutter Section Dredger units will also be purchased for Brahmaputra (NW2).

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the nodal agency for riverine transportation including national waterways under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), is implementing projects worth Rs 1,010 crore along river Brahmaputra (NW2) and river Barak (NW16) in Assam.

"Among the major projects, the ship repair facility is being built at Panda with an investment of Rs 208 crore while an alternate road from Pandu to NH27 is being built at an investment of Rs 180 crore. New Inland Waterways Terminal (IWT) at Bogibeel as well as at Jogighopa --- with more than Rs 66 crore and Rs 82 crore of investment --- are being developed on Brahmaputra to 'enable possibilities meet opportunities," Sonowal added.

At this session, the Union Minister was joined by the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma; the Minister of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary, Fishery and PWRD, Govt of Assam, Krishnendu Paul; the Chairman of IWAI, Vijay Kumar; the High Commissioner of Singapore, Simon Wong among other officials and corporate leaders from infra, railways and marine sector. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)