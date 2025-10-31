New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): The State-level National Unity Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Fatehabad on Friday to mark the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, according to a release.

The 'Run for Unity' event, organised at the district headquarters, was flagged off by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini from the Panchayat Bhawan. On this occasion, the Chief Minister showered flowers on the participants and personally joined the run, spreading the message of national unity. Approximately 30,000 participants attended the event held at the MM College grounds. Youth, women, athletes, students, social workers, and public representatives participated with great zeal, proudly carrying the tricolour in their hands. The entire city echoed with patriotic slogans of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat".

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also administered the oath against drug abuse. Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that National Unity Day is an occasion to strengthen the spirit and soul of the nation. Today, we are celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The determination, courage, and vision with which the Iron Man united India remain a timeless source of inspiration. Extending his warm greetings to the people of Haryana, the Chief Minister paid heartfelt tribute to Sardar Patel on this auspicious occasion. The Chief Minister said that the Run for Unity was not merely a physical activity but a symbol of national unity, integrity, and discipline. Millions of citizens across all districts of Haryana are taking part in this national pledge, contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

He said that a strong nation is built by disciplined, responsible, and aware citizens. This run inspires us with the values of tolerance, discipline, and collective strength, he added. Referring to the historic decision to abrogate Articles 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir, the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has further strengthened the unity and integrity of India, fulfilling a vision once initiated by Sardar Patel.

He described the move as a landmark step in realising Sardar Patel's dream of 'Akhand Bharat' and 'One Nation, One Constitution, One Tricolour.' Praising the enthusiasm and patriotism of the people gathered in Fatehabad, the Chief Minister said that the overwhelming participation here proves that Sardar Patel's dream of a united India lives in the hearts of every citizen.

He added that our diversity is our greatest strength. Despite different languages, traditions, and cultures, we are all Indians, many bodies, but one soul. Addressing the youth, he urged them to carry forward the torch of national unity and integrity. The Chief Minister said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel truly deserves to be called the 'Architect of India's Unity.' As India's first Home Minister, he integrated 562 princely states into the Indian Union, laying the foundation for a strong and united nation. Today's India stands tall because of his unmatched vision and leadership. His life reminds us that national unity is supreme, he added. Extending greetings on the eve of Haryana Day (November 1), the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the people of Haryana are setting an example for the entire nation through their hard work, dedication, and unity. The soil of Haryana is imbued with courage, diligence, and solidarity. Moving forward with this spirit is the true tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he said. BJP District President Praveen Jora, former MLA Dura Ram, IG Pankaj Nain, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vivek Bharti, SP Siddhant Jain, Chairman Bharat Bhushan Midha, Surendra Arya, Zila Parishad President Suman Khichad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Anurag Dhaliya, SDM Akash Sharma, and other dignitaries were also present on this occasion. (ANI)

