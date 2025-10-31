New Delhi, October 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared an article by Union Minister Jitendra Singh that showcases India's remarkable progress in areas such as Digital India, Deep tech, from Chandrayaan to bioeconomy, and more. Emphasising India's growing global leadership, the Prime Minister said that with collective efforts, the nation is redefining global leadership in science and innovation, and a confident Aatmanirbhar Bharat is now inspiring the world.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "India is setting the record straight, from Digital India to Deep tech, from Chandrayaan to bioeconomy and so much more. With the efforts of us all, our country is redefining global leadership in science & innovation and a confident Aatmanirbhar Bharat is now inspiring the world. Read the article by Union Minister Jitendra Singh to learn more about the advances made along the years." Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Narendra Modi Hails NDA’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ As Vision for ‘Developed Bihar’, Opposition Asks for ‘Sorry Patra’ Instead.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by thousands of participants, took the oath on the 150th Jayanti of Sardar Patel during the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas at the Statue of Unity in Nandia, Gujarat. "I solemnly swear that I will dedicate myself to the preservation of the unity, integrity, and security of the nation. I will also make every effort to spread this message among my countrymen. I take this oath in the spirit of my country's unity, which was made possible by the foresight and hard work of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I also resolve to do my part to ensure the internal security of my country," he pledged. Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025: PM Narendra Modi Vows Complete Eradication of Naxal-Maoist Terror, Calls for Unity on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary.

PM Modi recalled the late leader's contribution in shaping the ideology, governance, and destiny of the nation during its formative years. He shared a visual post on his social media platform remembering his legacy in vision and public service. "India pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th Jayanti. He was the driving force behind India's integration, thus shaping our nation's destiny in its formative years. His unwavering commitment to national integrity, good governance and public service continues to inspire generations. We also reaffirm our collective resolve to uphold his vision of a united, strong and self-reliant India," PM Modi wrote on X.

