Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 31 (ANI): Marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi participated in a commemorative programme held at Raj Bhavan, Chennai, on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Ravi paid rich tributes to the Iron Man of India, recalling his monumental contribution in uniting over 560 princely states to form a single, sovereign nation.

Also Read | China Launches Youngest Astronaut and ‘space Mice’.

Sardar Patel's vision, courage and administrative wisdom transformed India into a united nation. His life teaches us the values of integrity, determination and commitment to national unity, the Governor said.

Highlighting the sacrifices made during the freedom struggle, the Governor noted that India's independence was achieved through the efforts of millions, including thousands from Tamil Nadu whose names remain unrecorded in mainstream history.

Also Read | Dharmendra Health News: Bollywood Veteran Superstar Remains Under Close Medical Observation, With No Update on His Discharge Yet.

Research indicates that over 4,600 individuals from Tamil Nadu joined Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Indian National Army. It's time we recognised and documented their immense contributions, he added.

Emphasising the need for academic focus on Patel's legacy, Governor Ravi called for the establishment of "Sardar Patel Research Institutes" in educational institutions across the country. Such institutes will promote research on his life and leadership and inspire youth to imbibe his values of unity, discipline and service to the nation, he said.

The Governor also recalled Patel's historic role in integrating states like Hyderabad and Manipur, describing them as "timeless lessons in governance, negotiation and nation-building."

The event began with floral tributes to Sardar Patel's portrait and concluded with a renewed call to carry forward his ideals.

"Let us not remember Sardar Patel only on his birth anniversary," Governor Ravi said. "Let his spirit of unity live on in our hearts and guide our actions every single day." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)