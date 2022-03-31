Srinagar, Mar 31 (PTI) The husband of a sarpanch was arrested in a bribery case in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Thursday, officials said here.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) received a written complaint, alleging that Hassan Jan, the sarpanch of Halqa Anderwan in Kangan area of the district, had demanded Rs 9,000 as bribe for the release of payment under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana, they said.

Also Read | Goa Government To Implement Amended Motor Vehicle Act From Midnight, Says Official.

During the course of the investigation, a team from the ACB caught Liyaqat Ali, husband of Hassan Jan, while accepting the bribe from the complainant, the officials said.

The bribe money was recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses, they said, adding that further investigations were underway.

Also Read | Tripura BJP President Manik Saha Elected To Rajya Sabha.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)