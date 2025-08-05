SAS Nagar (Punjab) [India], August 5 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing drive against organised crime and criminals launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ropar Range Harcharan Singh Bhullar, SAS Nagar Police in a joint operation with Anti-Gangster Task Force, Punjab arrested two operatives of Lawrance Bishnoi gang after a brief exchange of fire at Gulabgarh road in Dera Bassi, said Harmandeep Hans IPS, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), SAS Nagar on Tuesday.

Divulging the details, the SSP said that the arrested duo have been identified as Sumit Bishnoi, a resident of village Lakhasar in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district and Pankaj Malik, a resident of village Saragthal in Rajasthan's Sonipat district.

"Accused Sumit Bishnoi was wanted in the sensational murder of Mahavir Sihag at village Lakhasar in district Hanumangarh of Rajasthan on May 18, 2025. FIR no 112/2025 u/s 103(1),3(5) BNS, 27 Arms Act was registered at PS Golu wala District Hanumangarh in this connection and Inspector General (IG) Bikaner Range had also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 this for information leading to his arrest," said the SSP.

Sharing operational details, the SSP stated that a tip-off was received this morning regarding Sumit Bishnoi's presence in the Dera Bassi area.

"Acting swiftly, an operation was planned and joint teams of AGTF Punjab and SAS Nagar Police tracked him down along with his associate Pankaj at a PG located on Gulabgarh road, Dera Bassi. However, when the team tried to apprehend the accused, he opened fire. In the retaliatory fire, Sumit was injured in his left leg," said the SSP while adding that a .32 pistol along with four live cartridges has also been recovered from the accused.

The SSP further said that preliminary investigations had revealed that foreign-based gangster Arzoo Bishnoi was handling the accused.

"At Arzoo's directions, Sumit was involved as a shooter in the Mahavir Sihag's murder while Pankaj was carrying logistics for them. They were staying on a Fake ID of Vishal in the PG for the last few days", added the SSP.

The injured accused had been shifted to the civil hospital for treatment. Further investigation is ongoing, added SSP. (ANI)

