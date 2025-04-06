Thrissur (Kerala), Apr 6 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, on Sunday congratulated M A Baby on being elected as the new General Secretary of the CPI(M) at the recently concluded Party Congress of the Left Party in Madurai.

Speaking to reporters, Satheesan said, "Congratulations to M A Baby on being elected as the general secretary of the CPI(M). A person with his experience at the national level will be able to take a strong stance against communal forces while being part of the INDIA alliance."

However, he expressed concerns that if CPI(M) politburo members like Prakash Karat and Pinarayi Vijayan attempt to control Baby, he may not be able to move forward with independent decisions.

"Karat, who has refused to identify the BJP as fascist or neo-fascist and leaders like Vijayan, who have supported such positions, are driven by anti-Congress sentiments," Satheesan added.

The Congress leader further stated, "Even if there is a compromise with the BJP, if Baby can resist being influenced by the toxic mindset of those determined to destroy the Congress, he could still adopt a secular stance at the national level."

