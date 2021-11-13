Aizawl, Nov 13 (PTI) A state-level expert committee on COVID-19 management has affirmed that the ongoing "all-mask campaign" in Mizoram has yielded positive results, with people re-adopting necessary health protocols to avoid transmission of the viral disease, an official said on Saturday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets US Congressional Delegation, Discusses Bilateral Issues.

The campaign was launched on October 11 to sensitise people about the importance of wearing masks and maintaining hygiene, amid a rise in positivity rate of the disease.

Also Read | Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Pakistan Issues Visas to 3,000 Sikh Pilgrims From India For 552nd Birth Anniversary Celebrations of First Sikh Guru.

The official also said that Health Minister Dr. R Lalthangliana held a meeting with the members of the expert committee On Friday to assess the situation, following which it was decided that the campaign be extended till December 31.

According to the official, the committee, during the meeting, told the minister that Mizoram can't be complacent, despite having registered a dip in cases of late.

The panel also suggested that the ban on congregational singing at funeral and church services should continue for the time being.

"Though single-day cases have declined, the positivity rate is still on the rise. The campaign to re-sensitise has borne fruit and will be extended," the official explained.

The Mizoram government has allowed re-opening of churches and other places of worship in COVID-19 free villages and towns outside Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area on August 21.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)