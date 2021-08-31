New Delhi, August 31: Former Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay took oath as member and vice chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday.

"In a special meeting presided over by Minsiter of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, Upadhyay was administered the oath," a statement issued by the NDMC said.

Besides Upadhyay, Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal, party leader Vishakha Sailani and Girish Sachdeva were also nominated as members of the municipal council, according to a home ministry notification issued last week. "The new members also took oath today," the statement said.

