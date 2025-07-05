Sattur (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 5 (ANI): The death toll from a devastating explosion at a firecracker factory in Chinnakamanpatti near Sattur has climbed to 10, the Virudhunagar district administration confirmed.

The incident occurred on July 1 at Gokulesh Fireworks, a licensed unit operated by Kamal Kumar.

The incident had already claimed nine lives at the time of the explosion. In the latest development, 28-year-old Azhagu Raja, who had sustained 100 per cent burn injuries, succumbed to his wounds while undergoing treatment at the Madurai Government Hospital.

"A major explosion occurred on the 1st of this month at a firecracker factory owned by Gokulesh in Chinnakamanpatti near Sattur. Nine people had already lost their lives in the incident. In the latest development, 28-year-old Azhagu Raja, who had sustained 100% burn injuries and was undergoing treatment at the Madurai Government Hospital, succumbed to his injuries. With this, the death toll has risen to 10," the district administration stated.

Further details regarding the cause and nature of the explosion are awaited. (ANI)

