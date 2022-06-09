New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): The two-day Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Executive meeting will be held on June 11 and 12 in the national capital and the party leaders are likely to discuss issues like Satyendra Jain's arrest, freebies to Bangladeshi and Rohingyas along with the 'failure' of Kejriwal's policies.

The two-day event will start with an office-bearers' meeting on June 11 followed by an executive meeting on June 12.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said, "The meeting is scheduled for June 11 and 12. We will discuss many issues related to Delhi along with issues facing the Delhi government. Other political and social issues will also be discussed in the meeting."

Another source from Delhi BJP said, "We will discuss issues like Satyendra Jain's arrest, freebies to Bangladeshi and Rohingyas and failure of Kejriwal's policies".

"The meet will be concluded by Union Minister Mansukh Mandviya's address. The June 23 Rajender Nagar bypoll will also be discussed in the meeting," the source added.

Delhi BJP has also released a list of 40 leaders who will be the star campaigners for the Rajender Nagar bypoll.

The list includes national leaders like Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Narender Singh Tomar, Bhupender Yadav, Nityanand Rai, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Giriraj Singh, and Meenakashi Lekhi among others. (ANI)

