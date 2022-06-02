New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) SBI and AIBEA on Thursday condemned the killing of branch manager Vijay Kumar of Ellaquai Dehati Bank, a regional rural bank (RRB) sponsored by the country's largest lender.

Kumar was shot dead by suspected militants in South Kashmir's Kulgam earlier in the day.

SBI, as the sponsor of Ellaquai Dehati Bank, remains committed to ensure the safety and well-being of all its employees, including those posted in the valley, the bank said in a statement.

EDB shall ensure that the bereaved family is provided with necessary support – financial and otherwise – on priority, SBI said.

Condemning the act, All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) general secretary CH Venkatachalam said it is a matter of serious concern to all in the banking sector.

"Every now and then we get such disturbing news from one state or the other. A lot of very qualified youngsters are joining the banks for their careers and better prospects. It is a pity that such incidents do happen periodically with no solution about the security of bank staff," he said.

If the banks and the government cannot safeguard the staff, bank employees cannot work in peace and without fear, Venkatachalam added.

"We strongly condemn this killing of an innocent bank manager and demand to bring the culprits to book," AIBEA said.

Canara Bank Officers' Association general secretary Ravi Kumar K said it is a brutal act and as an association "we condemn this cowardly act".

The association demanded strict action against those behind this killing, Kumar said.

