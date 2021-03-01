New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Fraudulent or dishonest inducement is an essential ingredient under penal provision and a person who dishonestly induced any person to deliver any property is liable for the offence of cheating, said the Supreme Court Monday.

A bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said as per section 415 of Indian Penal Code, which deals with cheating, a person who was induced should be intentionally induced to deliver any property to any person.

“Thus, a fraudulent or dishonest inducement is an essential ingredient of the offence under Section 415 IPC. A person who dishonestly induced any person to deliver any property is liable for the offence of cheating,” the bench said.

The judgement came on an appeal filed by a woman Archana Rana challenging Allahabad High Court order dismissing her plea for quashing of charge sheet under sections 419, 420, 323 (punishment for voluntary causing hurt) 504 and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

A complainant lodged an FIR against her and her husband for the offences under Sections 419, 420, 323, 504 (intentional insult) and 506 IPC alleging that her husband had taken a sum of Rs.5,00,000 from him for getting his son employed.

However, his son did not get any employment and subsequently when they went to Rana's house to ask for the return of the money, she allegedly assaulted the complainant and threatened to get them falsely implicated in criminal cases.

Rana approached the High Court to quash chargesheet as well as the entire criminal proceedings.

The apex court held that having gone through the complaint/FIR and even the chargesheet, it cannot be said that the averments in the FIR and the allegations in the complaint against the appellant constitute an offence under Section 419 & 420 IPC.

“Whatever allegations are made for the offence with respect to inducement and/or even giving Rs.5,00,000 for obtaining the job, are made against the appellant's husband, co-accused.

“There are no allegations at all that the appellant herein induced the complainant to get the job and the amount of Rs.5,00,000/- was given to the appellant herein. Therefore, even if all the allegations in the complaint taken at the face value are true, in our view, the basic essential ingredients of cheating are missing,” the bench said.

The apex court said this was a fit case for the High Court to exercise the jurisdiction under Section 482(inherent powers of HC ) of Code of Criminal Procedure and to quash the criminal proceedings against Rana.

The top court said that so far as the FIR/chargesheet/criminal proceedings against the appellant for the other offences, namely, under Sections 323, 504 & 506 IPC are concerned, the High Court has rightly not quashed the criminal proceedings qua the said offences.

“In view of the the reasons stated above, the present appeal is allowed in part. The criminal proceedings against the appellant for the offences under Section 419 & 420 IPC arising out of Case Crime No. 153/2016, registered with P.S. Kotwali, District Azamgarh, pending in the Court of learned Chief Judicial Magistrate, Azamgarh are hereby quashed and set aside.

“The criminal proceedings against the appellant herein for the offences under Sections 323, 504 & 506 IPC, pending in the Court of learned Chief Judicial Magistrate, Azamgarh, shall be continued as per the chargesheet and shall be disposed of in accordance with law, on their own merits,” it said.

