New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed contempt petitions filed against some BJP leaders, the Uttar Pradesh government, and its officials arising out of the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

A three-judge bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Abhay S Oka and Vikram Nath said that in view of the passage of time and the 2019 apex court's judgement on the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya, the contempt cases don't survive.

The contempt petition was filed by one Mohammed Aslam Bhure in 1992 against the Uttar Pradesh government for violation of the undertaking given to the court regarding the maintenance of law and order in the area.

The contempt case proceedings were initiated against Uma Bharti, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sadhvi Ritambara, Vinay Katiyar and others.

Noting that the contempt petitioner Bhure had passed away in 2010, the bench said that in this backdrop, nothing survives in the matter. (ANI)

