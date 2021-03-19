New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, on Friday cleared the names of four district judges and nine advocates for appointment as judges of the Bombay High Court.

In its meeting held today, the Collegium approved the proposal for elevation of the judicial officers Rajesh N Laddha, Sanjay G Mehare, GA Sanap, and SG Dige.

The lawyers who are recommended for elevation as judges of the Bombay High Court by the apex court are Aruna S Pai, Shailesh P Brahme, Kamal R Khata, Sharmila U Deshmukh, Amira Abdul Razaq, Sandeep V Marne, Sandeep H Parikh, Somasekhar Sundaresan and Mahendra M Nerlikar. (ANI)

