New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna on Thursday recommended transfer of Delhi High Court judge Dinesh Kumar Sharma to the Calcutta High Court.

The decision was taken at a meeting held by the collegium, which also comprises Justices B R Gavai, Surya Kant, Abhay S Oka and Vikram Nath.

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: Advocate Assaulted With Stick, Forced To Drink Urine After Refusing Alcohol at Client's Holi Party in Para; Probe On.

Justice Sharma took oath as a Delhi High Court judge on February 28, 2022.

He joined the Delhi Judicial Service in 1992 and was promoted to Delhi Higher Judicial Service in 2003.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi's Absence at Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Robert Vadra Says Congress MP Believes in Prayers, Not Media Display.

He has also done a course on Conflict Management from University of Oxford, London in distance learning programme while working as Presenting Officer with National Human Rights Commission.

During his judicial career, besides presiding over courts of various jurisdictions, he has worked as Secretary, Delhi High Court Legal Service Committee; Director (Academics) Delhi Judicial Academy; Registrar (Vigilance); Registrar General of Delhi High Court; and Principal District & Sessions Judge, New Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)