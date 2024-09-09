New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Following the Supreme Court's hearing of the suo motu petition regarding the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a fresh status report by next week.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal informed the court today that the West Bengal Government had filed a status report, noting that 23 people had died when doctors were not working. Meanwhile the court was told the CBI has filed the status report. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud inquired about the distance between the residence of the Principal of RG Medical College and the hospital. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta responded that it is approximately 15-20 minutes away.

Also Read | Triple Talaq in Navsari: NRI Allegedly Gives Talaq to Wife by Sending Her Video From London, Woman Alleges Physical and Mental Harassment; Accused Booked.

The Supreme Court sought clarification on the timing of the registration of the report of the unnatural death. Sibal reported that the death certificate was issued at 1:47 PM, but the police station entry for the unnatural death was made at 2:55 PM. The court also asked about the timing of the search and seizure, with Sibal noting it occurred from 8:30 PM to 10:45 PM.

The court inquired whether CCTV footage related to the incident was handed over to the CBI. Mehta confirmed that four clips totaling 27 minutes were provided. The CBI has decided to send the samples to AIIMS and other central forensic labs for further analysis.

Also Read | West Bengal School Job Scam: Setback for Abhishek Banerjee, Supreme Court Denies TMC MP's Plea Against ED Summons.

During the hearing the SG also raised concerns about security personnel at RG Kar Medical College. The Supreme Court then ordered that a senior state home department officer and a senior CISF officer ensure that all three CISF companies receive accommodation nearby. Additionally, the court directed that all requisitions needed by CISF personnel be compiled today and that security gadgets be provided by 9 PM.

Last month, the Supreme Court questioned the West Bengal police over several issues related to the incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The court addressed concerns about delays in filing the First Information Report (FIR), handing over the body of the deceased doctor to her family, and failing to protect medical staff during a mob attack.

A bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, along with Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Mishra, expressed serious concerns about the handling of the case. The Supreme Court took suo motu cognizance of the rape and murder of the doctor and questioned the West Bengal police about the delay in lodging the FIR. The court noted that the FIR was registered at 11:45 PM, more than three hours after the body was handed over to the family for cremation at 8:30 PM. The court remarked, "If women cannot go to work and be safe, we are denying them the basic right to equality. We have to do something."

The court also criticized the hospital's initial response, questioning why the incident was initially considered a suicide. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal confirmed it was a murder case and added information about the delay in registering the FIR. Additionally, the court learned that police officers stationed at the hospital fled during the attack, leaving medical staff vulnerable. Senior Advocate Aprajita Singh stated that many doctors have since left the hospital due to safety concerns.

The Supreme Court had then called for increased security at the hospital and urged medical professionals across India to return to work. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)