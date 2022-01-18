New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Haryana government to appoint a man as an Assistant Professor, noting that he was denied the job for no fault of his in late submission of a no objection certificate (NOC) in 2018.

The bench also directed the government not to disturb the service of the candidate who was appointed in his place in 2018.

Narender Singh was on the Junior Basic Training (JBT) job with the Education Department of the state government and was required to submit an NOC from the authorities concerned for the purpose of his appointment as an assistant professor.

A bench comprising justices M R Shah and Sanjiv Khanna directed the authorities concerned to appoint Singh, noting that it could be seen that there was no delay or any fault on his part.

“Whatever was the lapse and/or the delay was, it was on the part of the employer (District Elementary Education Office) of the appellant, who did not issue the NOC though applied on March 22, 2016 and which was issued only on June 6, 2018 and that too after the intervention of the High Court... He cannot be punished for no fault of him,” the bench noted.

Regarding the service of the man appointed in the place of Singh, the bench said, considering the “peculiar” facts and circumstances of the case and when it was found that there was no fault on his part when he was appointed in the year 2018 and thereafter, he has been continued in service since last three years, “to disturb him at this stage, would not be justifiable.”

“Therefore, in the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case, in exercise of the powers under Article 142 of the Constitution of India, to do the substantial justice, we direct that while appointing the appellant as per the present order on the post of Assistant Professor (History), the respondent No 4 (person appointed in place of Singh) may not be disturbed and we direct the state government to continue the respondent No 4 and he be accommodated on any other vacant post of Assistant Professor (History),” the bench said.

The bench was hearing Singh's appeal filed against the order passed by the High Court of Punjab & Haryana, dismissing his petition seeking to be appointed.

