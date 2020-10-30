New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): The Supreme Court will hear a petition, seeking quashing of the decision taken by many states affixing posters outside residences of Covid-19 positive persons who are under home isolation, on November 5.

The petitioner, Kush Kalra, had filed the petition before the Supreme Court through his lawyers Chinmoy Pradip Sharma and Puneet Taneja to raise the issue of the decision taken by various States and Union Territories and its authorities set up under the National Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 to affix posters outside residences of persons who are Covid-19 positive and are required to stay in home isolation.

A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan had asked the petitioner, Kush Kalra, to serve a copy of his petition to the office of the Solicitor General (SG) so that he can properly go through it and prepare his case.

The bench also comprised Justices R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah, besides Justice Bhushan, was hearing the petition of Kush Kalra, and listed the case for hearing on November 5.

The petition sought appropriate orders to ensure that the authorities concerned put an end to the practice of affixing posters outside residences of Covid-19 positive persons who are under home isolation.

The petitioner sought appropriate orders to ensure that the authorities and officials do not disclose the names of Covid-19 positive persons to any person or Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and or neighbourhood, welfare groups/ apartment block groups etc.

During the pendency of the writ petition, the petitioner sought a direction to the respondent, all states, to issue appropriate orders to forthwith stop the circulation of names of Covid-19 positive persons in any Whatsapp Group belonging to RWAs/ neighbourhood welfare groups etc.

The petition also stated that there are serious violations of the fundamental Right to privacy and Right to live with dignity enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution of India and recognised by the Apex Court. (ANI)

