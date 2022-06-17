New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Supreme Court judge Justice M R Shah, who was airlifted to Delhi after he fell sick in Himachal Pradesh, underwent an angioplasty and is stable, the hospital said on Friday.

Justice Shah is expected to be discharged in a couple of days, it said in a statement.

"Justice M R Shah, sitting judge of the Supreme Court of India, developed a chest discomfort on June 16 while travelling in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh," the hospital said.

He was immediately airlifted to New Delhi and admitted to the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in Okhla under the care of Dr Atul Mathur, executive director (cardiology), it added.

"After detailed clinical evaluation and thorough investigations, Dr Mathur decided to perform an angioplasty procedure to open the blocked arteries and restore normal blood flow to the heart. The procedure was successfully performed on the same day by Dr Mathur at about 8 pm.

"The procedure went off smoothly and thereafter, Justice Shah was shifted to the ICU. He is currently stable," the statement read.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana had visited Justice Shah at the hospital on Thursday to inquire about his health from the doctors attending him.

