New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The Supreme Court Monday sought response from the Centre and others on a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification, 2019.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai issued notices to the Centre, Maharashtra government, and the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority.

The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by NGO Vanshakti challenging the Bombay high court order which had asked it to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) with its grievances.

“We are also minded to observe that no court ought to interfere in respect of matters over which the tribunal has jurisdiction, or else the very purpose for enactment of the NGT Act would stand defeated,” the high court had said.

The NGO contended that the notification issued by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests was challenged on the ground that some of its provisions were manifestly arbitrary and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution.

