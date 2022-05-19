New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): In a major setback, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been sentenced to one year of imprisonment by the Supreme Court in a road rage case that is three-decade-old.

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the review application on the issue of sentence against Sidhu, saying,"We have allowed review application on the issue of sentence. In addition to the fine imposed, we impose a sentence of imprisonment of one year to be undergone by respondent Sidhu."

The order was delivered by a bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul.

Earlier the court had reserved the review petition in a three-decade-old road rage case filed by the family of the victim.

Sidhu opposed the plea seeking to enlarge the scope of the road rage case against him citing earlier order of the apex court which held that there was no evidence that the death of the victim was caused by a single blow in the road rage case.

Sidhu's submission came while replying to an application filed by family members of the victim seeking to enlarge the scope of notice in the review petition in a three-decade-old road rage case against him.

Sidhu, responding to the application filed by the petitioner seeking to enlarge the scope of notice, submitted that the application was devoid of any merits and ought to be dismissed.

Sidhu was acquitted in connection with the culpable homicide charges but was convicted of the offence of voluntarily causing hurt. The court had slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 on Sidhu. The court had also acquitted Sidhu's associate, Rupinder Singh Sandhu, in the case.

The case has gone through Session Court, High court and Supreme Court.

The Sessions Court Judge of Patiala had on September 22, 1999, acquitted Sidhu and his associate, due to a lack of evidence in the case and giving the benefit of the doubt.

It was then challenged by the victim's families before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had in 2006, convicted and sentenced Sidhu to three years imprisonment. Sidhu then filed an appeal before the apex court challenging this order.

On December 27, 1988, Sidhu allegedly beat Gurnam Singh on his head, leading to his death. (ANI)

