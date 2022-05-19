Redmi, Xiaomi's sub-brand, will introduce the Redmi Note 11T Pro Series in the home country on May 24, 2022. The Redmi Note 11T Pro and Note 11T Pro+ models are teased by the company on the Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo. According to the Weibo teaser, the Redmi Note 11T Pro Series launch will take place at 2:30 pm IST. The Redmi Note 11T Pro Series will comprise Note 11T, Note 11T Pro and Note 11T Pro+ models. Redmi Note 11 Pro & Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Launched, India Prices Start at Rs 17,999.

Redmi Note 11T Pro+ (Photo Credits: Redmi)

The teaser also reveals camera layout and colour options. All models were reportedly spotted on the FCC website, which leaked their key specifications. In addition to this, Redmi Note 11T Pro variant was listed on Geekbench with key features. The Geekbench listing revealed that the Redmi Note 11T Pro will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The device will pack a 4,300mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 11T Pro+ could be offered with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Both Redmi Note 11T Pro and Note 11T Pro+ might come with a 6.6-inch display. Both models are expected to come in blue and black shades. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release a few teasers before the launch.

